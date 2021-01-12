Also available on the nbc app

Spike Lee is a big kid at heart! The acclaimed director's two children, Satchel, 26, and Jackson Lee, 24, dished on their dad's goofy side while celebrating the announcement of their roles as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. "My father is so silly," Satchel explained. "He's like a kid! And I think a lot of people don't really get to see that part of him, but he's just so silly. He loves to laugh. He loves to make jokes." The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler airs live Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

