Spike Lee is looking back on his time working with Chadwick Boseman on "Da 5 Bloods." The director got candid in a recent interview with Variety about not knowing the actor was battling colon cancer while working together on the film. "I didn’t know Chad was sick. He did not look well, but my mind never took that he had cancer. It was a very strenuous shoot," he said. "I mean, we all didn’t get to Vietnam until the end of the movie at Ho Chi Minh City. But that other stuff, the jungle stuff, was shot in Thailand. It was 100 degrees every day. It was also at that time the worst air pollution in the world."

