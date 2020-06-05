Also available on the nbc app

Award-winning director Spike Lee is opening up about his fight for racial equality amid the ongoing protests in honor of George Floyd. Spike sat down with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans to discuss his latest Netflix movie “Da 5 Bloods,” as well as the parallels between real-world violence against Black people and the violence portrayed in his 1989 hit movie “Do The Right Thing.” While there is still a long way to go, the 63-year-old said seeing “white brothers and sisters arm-in-arm with their Black brothers and sisters” in protests around the country is what gives him hope. Plus, the director shared why he chose the Vietnam war as the setting for his most recent movie. “Da 5 Bloods” streams globally June 12th on Netflix.

