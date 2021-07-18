Also available on the nbc app

Whoops! Spike Lee is taking responsibility for a mishap at the Cannes Film Festival. The director accidentally announced the top prize early at the closing ceremony over the weekend, revealing “Titane” as the Palme d’Or winner first instead of waiting until the end as planned. Spike acknowledged the blunder at a press conference afterward, saying, “No excuses, I messed up. I'm a big sports fan. It's like the guy at the end of the game in the foul line, he misses a free throw, or a guy misses a kick.”

Appearing: