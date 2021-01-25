Main Content

‘Southern Charm’s’ Madison LeCroy Reveals Texts With Jay Cutler After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy is sharing her receipts! "The Southern Charm" star took to her Instagram Stories to post screenshots of her alleged texts with Kristin Cavallari's ex Jay Cutler - and they seemingly confirm that the two had a fling. Madison shared the screenshots shortly after Kristin and Jay got fans talking with identical Instagram posts on Friday, posing together for a rare selfie alongside a cryptic note that seemed to hint they had put their differences aside. "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," both captions read.

