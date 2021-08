Also available on the nbc app

It appears Shep Rose is off the market! The "Southern Charm" star's rumored new girlfriend Taylor Ann Green confirmed the pair's romance by sharing a photo on Instagram of the two cozied up at Folly Beach in South Carolina. A source told PEOPLE magazine that the 40-year-old reality star has been dating and spending a lot of time with Taylor, though they haven't put a label on the relationship just yet.

