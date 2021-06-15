Jennifer Lopez Debuts Ben Affleck Infinity Sign Tattoo Tribute: 'Commitment Is Sexy'
Madison LeCroy is showing off her new romance! The "Southern Charm" star went Instagram official with her new beau this past weekend. She shared a handful of loved-up photos from their picturesque day on the water, including a selfie of them locking lips. Madison didn't share her new guy's identity, but she made it clear she's definitely enjoying life with him, writing in her caption, "Mad happy."