'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend: 'Mad Happy'

CLIP06/14/21

Madison LeCroy is showing off her new romance! The "Southern Charm" star went Instagram official with her new beau this past weekend. She shared a handful of loved-up photos from their picturesque day on the water, including a selfie of them locking lips. Madison didn't share her new guy's identity, but she made it clear she's definitely enjoying life with him, writing in her caption, "Mad happy."

