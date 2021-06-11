Also available on the nbc app

“Southern Charm” star Ashley Jacobs has a lot to celebrate these days! The reality star told People she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Mike Appel! "We're having a baby! It's wild how the universe works - our first child together is due the same day we met, two years ago! Baby boy coming in August," the couple said. And that’s not all the pair spilled to the mag, they also revealed they got married recently in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Appearing: