Also available on the NBC app

A group of Atlanta friends isn't letting social distance stand in the way of bringing their sorority sister some comfort in her time of need. Stacy Franklin's pals surprised her with a sweet serenade in her yard, all standing the recommended six feet apart. "I had had a really rough couple of days, so it meant everything," Stacy, who is battling metastatic breast cancer, told Access Hollywood.

Appearing: