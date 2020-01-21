Also available on the nbc app

Sophie Turner is a "Lizzie McGuire" fan and wants a specific role in the reboot! The former "Game of Thrones" star shared on her Instagram Stories that she's all in to appear as Lizzie's best friend Miranda Sanchez. But, Sophie acknowledged the reboot's uncertain future and said she's "devastated" that the project has been put on hold. But Hilary Duff recently shared a photo posing in front of Disney studios leading to speculation that she may be back working on the reboot.

Appearing: