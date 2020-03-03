Also available on the nbc app

Sophie Turner feels incredibly blessed to have found love with husband Joe Jonas! The "Game of Thrones" star opened up about her relationship with the 30-year-old singer in a candid interview with Elle magazine. She admitted that she initially had reservations about dating Joe and even confessed to hating the Jonas Brothers at the time. "I expected him to show up with security and everything," Sophie recalled. "I thought he would be such a d**k." Luckily, he exceeded her expectations — and then some! "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours," she said. "And I wasn't bored. It wasn't contrived, it wasn't small talk – it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him."

