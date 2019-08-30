Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs Rocking Oversized Blazers With Tiny Shorts

Also available on the NBC app

Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid and more celebrities have found the perfect style hack for a look that's both polished and trendy. From the red carpet to the streets of New York City, the biggest fashionistas are rocking blazers with tiny shorts. Taylor Swift even doubled down on the ensemble with back-to-back versions by Versace for the Teen Choice Awards and MTV VMAs. Priyanka Chopra, however, didn't need bottoms at all to slay it while supporting hubby Nick Jonas!

