Sophie Turner is sharing some never-before-seen glimpses at her pregnancy, including one before she even knew she was going to be a mom! The "Game of Thrones" alum took part in a popular Instagram Stories trend this week, asking her followers to give her suggestions for photos she should post from her camera roll. When a fan asked the new mom to share a pic of when she was pregnant and didn't know it yet, she posted this loved-up throwback of her and her husband gazing into each other's eyes as they enjoyed a gondola ride, neither yet aware that their first child was already on the way!

