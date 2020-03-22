Also available on the nbc app

The Queen of the North has spoken! Sophie Turner has seemingly had it with people taking social distancing guidelines a little too lightly for her taste. The "Game of Thrones" star joined husband Joe Jonas for a candid Instagram Live session, where she did not mince words when stressing the importance of maintaining self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Many fans picked up Sophie's remarks as possible shade to fellow Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly, who faced backlash after sharing her controversial stance on the topic days earlier.

