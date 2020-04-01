Also available on the NBC app

Sophie Turner has no problem socially isolating herself! The “Game Of Thrones” actress joined Conan O’Brien’s late-night show via video chat on Tuesday where she revealed that she’s actually “loving” all the at-home time as she quarantines. Unfortunately Sophie’s husband Joe Jonas, who she described as a “social butterfly,” has been having a harder time getting used to staying home. But both agreed that there are no rules during quarantine and Sophie admits to pouring Joe tequila shots whenever the mood strikes.

Appearing: