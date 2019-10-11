Also available on the NBC app

Joe Jonas just made the ultimate husband blunder – and it did not go unnoticed! The "Lonely" singer had a fantastic day promoting the Jonas Brothers' new limited-edition beer at the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colo., and he had so much fun that he declared it the "best day ever" in his Instagram caption. His wife, Sophie Turner, quickly noticed his eyebrow-raising declaration and trolled him in the comments for forgetting what she assumed was the best day of their lives: their wedding day.

