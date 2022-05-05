Main Content

Sophie Turner Recalls Having A 'Live-In Therapist' While Battling An Eating Disorder

Sophie Turner is getting candid about her past struggles with her body image. In a new interview with Elle UK, the 26-year-old actress recalled the time she had a therapist live with her while she was battling an eating disorder. "For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. It's a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn't doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits," she shared.

