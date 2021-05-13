Also available on the nbc app

Sophie Turner is taking a stand in order to protect her daughter. The "Game of Thrones" alum and mom to nine-month-old Willa took to social media on Wednesday to slam the paparazzi, who recently captured photos of the little one without her consent. "She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," she shared in part in a since-deleted Instagram Story, which was captured by fans. "It's f***ing creepy that grown old men are taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

Appearing: