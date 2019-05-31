Sophie Turner Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression & Her Marriage

Sophie Turner recently opened up about her struggles with depression. Watch to find out what the actress had to say.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Sophie Turner, Sophie Turner news, Sophie Turner interview, Sophie Turner depression, depression, mental health, mental health issues, game of thrones, got, Sophie Turner game of thrones, actors
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.