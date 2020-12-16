Also available on the nbc app

Happy wife, happy life! Sophie Turner took to Instagram to proudly show off her epic present from husband Joe Jonas: a t-shirt tribute to the one and only Miley Cyrus! The actress rocked a pair of glasses as she snapped a selfie in the "Hannah Montana"-themed top featuring photos of the "Plastic Hearts" singer over the years. "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift," Turner posted. This holiday season will be extra special for the couple, who welcomed their baby girl Willa in July 2020!

