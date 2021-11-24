Main Content

Sophie Turner understood the assignment! The actress did not hold back when dropping a raunchy zinger at husband Joe Jonas' expense, taking the stage for Netflix's "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" and mocking the "lame" purity rings Joe, Nick and Kevin famously wore before they were married. The 25-year-old crushed the setup but it was the NSFW punchline that left Joe and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra in total disbelief.

