Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner aren't afraid to live out loud! The Jonas Brothers singer took his upcoming Quibi travel series "Cup of Joe" to Amsterdam recently, where his "favorite person" joined him for an epic singalong at a local bar. And of course, Joe documented the fun with a cute selfie video! Though a few patrons were seen partaking in adult beverages, Sophie didn't seem to have a drink in her hand – a detail fans couldn't help but notice considering they're pretty much all eagerly awaiting an update from the couple on those still-unconfirmed pregnancy reports.

