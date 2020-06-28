Also available on the nbc app

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recreated a scene from "The Princess Bride"... with a twist. The newlyweds joined an A-List cast for a hilarious fan-film version of the classic comedy, and Joe and Sophie gender-swapped their characters in their homemade scene. Vanity Fair shared first looks at the project, which the stars filmed at home during quarantine. The impressive cast includes Hugh Jackman, Keegan Michael Key, Jack Black, Jennifer Garner recreating classic moments from the 1987 film. The home movie project is raising funds for the World Central Kitchen charity, with Quibi kicking off donations with a $1 million dollar contribution toward 100,000 meals to feed people affected by COVID-19.

Appearing: