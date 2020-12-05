Also available on the nbc app

Sophie Turner is taking a special trip down memory lane and she invited fans to come along! The "Game of Thrones" star and new mom shared another rare peek at her pregnancy, posting a never-before-seen photo of her and husband Joe Jonas gazing at her baby belly in a romantic mirror selfie. Sophie kept the reveal pretty casual, including the snap in a series of other candid pics and writing in her caption, "Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks." Oh, we definitely are, Sophie!

