Main Content

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Gaze At Her Bare Baby Bump In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Throwback

CLIP12/05/20

Sophie Turner is taking a special trip down memory lane and she invited fans to come along! The "Game of Thrones" star and new mom shared another rare peek at her pregnancy, posting a never-before-seen photo of her and husband Joe Jonas gazing at her baby belly in a romantic mirror selfie. Sophie kept the reveal pretty casual, including the snap in a series of other candid pics and writing in her caption, "Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks." Oh, we definitely are, Sophie!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.