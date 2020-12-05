Sophie Turner is taking a special trip down memory lane and she invited fans to come along! The "Game of Thrones" star and new mom shared another rare peek at her pregnancy, posting a never-before-seen photo of her and husband Joe Jonas gazing at her baby belly in a romantic mirror selfie. Sophie kept the reveal pretty casual, including the snap in a series of other candid pics and writing in her caption, "Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks." Oh, we definitely are, Sophie!

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight