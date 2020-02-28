Also available on the NBC app

Glen Powell is close with his costars! The “Set It Up” actor chatted with Access Hollywood at the Unforgettable Evening Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner on Thursday and talked about his upcoming projects. The actor joked that he tried to get as many family members as possible into his new film “Top Gun,” and it worked out in his favor—his mom and Tom Cruise are now in a texting chain together! Plus, the 31-year-old refused to confirm or deny whether his close friends Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, saying it’s “not what good friends do.” But he did say a Sophie/Joe baby would be a blessing to us all!

