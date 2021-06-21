Joe Jonas went full out for his first Father’s Day! His wife Sophie Turner celebrated the “best baby daddy” on her Instagram on Sunday by posting an epic picture of her husband exuding the ultimate dad vibes! In the pic Joe is rocking an American flag shirt tucked into jean shorts with sandals and a fanny pack. “Joe you are the best baby daddy, it’s my greatest joy to watch,” the 25-year-old actress wrote in part on her Instagram post. Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child together, Willa, last July.

S2021 E0 3 min News and Information Daytime Interview