Sophie Turner loves being a mama! The "Game of Thrones" alum spoke with Elle UK for their June 2022 cover. The star is currently expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas, and she opened up about how much she loves being a mom saying in part, "It's what life is all about for me – raising the next generation."

