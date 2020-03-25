Also available on the nbc app

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are making the best of social distancing! The “Game Of Thrones” actress shared a sweet photo of her hubby to Instagram on Tuesday, where she bragged over “one of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy.” And those benefits include home-cooked pasta! Jophie have been sharing snippets of their at-home life with fans as they practice self-isolation, including taking to Instagram to answer fan questions and to encourage viewers to follow government advice on health and safety.

