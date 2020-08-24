Also available on the NBC app

Sophie Turner will forever be the Queen in the North! The "Game of Thrones" star took to social media to reveal that she now has a sentimental item from the HBO show permanently in her house: Sansa Stark's throne from the final episode! The actress posted a shot of the intricate wooden chair on her Instagram Story captioned, "Welcome home." Sophie's husband Joe Jonas also gushed about the special delivery from Winterfell on his account by referencing his wife's signature sign-off, "And that's the tea."

