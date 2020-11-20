Also available on the nbc app

Sophie Turner's baby girl will always be with her. The "Game of Thrones" star and new mom paid a permanent tribute to her and Joe Jonas' little one, sharing a peek at a new "W" tattoo inked on her wrist – presumably for their daughter, Willa! The small but meaningful body art is placed right next to the "J" Sophie previously got in honor of Joe, giving her tattoo collection an even more personalized touch!

