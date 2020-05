Also available on the NBC app

Joe Jonas is looking a little different these days! The Jonas Brothers singer got a makeover while social distancing at home, and the mastermind behind his new look was his wife, Sophie Turner. The "Game of Thrones" alum gave her man a lavender eye look and added a subtle highlight to his cheekbones. "He finally let me do his makeup," she wrote on Instagram while showing off the final result.

