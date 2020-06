Also available on the NBC app

Sophie Turner stands firmly with the Black Lives Matter movement. The “Game Of Thrones” actress responded to a fan who asked, “Can we have peace now?” in response to the arrest of four Minneapolis police officers in connection to the death of George Floyd. Sophie’s message was clear: “This isn’t just about those 4 cops. This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner.”

