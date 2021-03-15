Also available on the nbc app

Sophie Turner loves being a mama! The "Game of Thrones" actress, who welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas back in July, celebrated the U.K.'s Mother's Day on by thanking her hubby and their "beautiful baby girl" for making her a mom. "I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. It's my favorite job I've ever had," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Appearing: