Sophia Bush On Marrying Chad Michael Murray: 'It Was Not A Thing I Actually Really Wanted To Do'

Sophia Bush is taking a light-hearted look back her past. When SiriusXM "Radio Andy" host Andy Cohen asked about her short-lived 2005 marriage to "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray, the "Incredibles 2" star joked that "everyone's been 22 and stupid." Sophia also revealed that she felt pressure to go forward with the marriage, admitting it was "not a thing I actually really wanted to do."

