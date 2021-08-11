Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Sophia Bush Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Grant Hughes In Italy

CLIP08/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

Sophia Bush is engaged. The One Tree Hill alum is set to wed her boyfriend, Grant Hughes. The 39 year old actress shared the big news with her 3.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday along with a picture of her man getting down on one knee while in a boat in Lake Como, Italy. Grant also celebrated the big news on his Instagram page, sharing an adorable picture of the two kissing on the boat following their engagement. This will be the Sophia's second marriage. She was previously married to her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

Appearing:
Tags: Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes, lake como, Italy, celebrity engagements, celeb couples, one tree hill
S2021 E03 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.