Sophia Bush is engaged. The One Tree Hill alum is set to wed her boyfriend, Grant Hughes. The 39 year old actress shared the big news with her 3.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday along with a picture of her man getting down on one knee while in a boat in Lake Como, Italy. Grant also celebrated the big news on his Instagram page, sharing an adorable picture of the two kissing on the boat following their engagement. This will be the Sophia's second marriage. She was previously married to her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

