Soleil Moon Frye is finding her "Punky Power" once again! The actress joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about the reboot of the popular '80s sitcom "Punky Brewster," which will be available on NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service Peacock. "Punky is such a big part of my heart. I always say that we were so the same in so many ways, I always held her as a big part of who I am. So, the two coming together at this stage of my life feels like magic," she said. The actress and Mario also looked back at their longtime friendship, including the time Soleil guest starred alongside Mario on "Saved by the Bell."

