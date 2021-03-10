Also available on the nbc app

Soleil Moon Frye is taking a trip down memory lane! The "Punky Brewster" actress got candid with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about diving into her old memories to make her intimate new documentary, "Kid 90," which premieres March 12 on Hulu. The star explained why she doesn't hold back in the doc, including opening up about relationship with Charlie Sheen. Soleil also gushed about her close friendship with Demi Moore and revealed that she helped deliver her four kiddos.

