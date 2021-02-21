Also available on the nbc app

Soleil Moon Frye is returning to her Punky power! Ahead of the release of Peacock's "Punky Brewster" revival, the actress gushed over getting the opportunity to bring her beloved sitcom character to life once more. "I've been wanting to do this forever. I've always been the person that's like if they call me to be Punky at 88, I'll be thrilled because Punky has always been such a part of my heart and I never knew where she ended and I began," she told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. Soleil also teared up with joy during the interview – emotions she also brought to filming! "I literally would cry pretty much every day that I came to set," she shared. The new "Punky Brewster starts streaming Feb. 25 on Peacock.

