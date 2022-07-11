'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Is A Hopeless Romantic: 'There's No Higher Energy Than Love'
Sofia Vergara is celebrating a major milestone! The "Modern Family" alum turned 50 on July 10 and celebrated the occasion alongside loved ones including husband Joe Manganiello. Sofia kicked things off with a festive lunch at celebrity hotspot Sunset Tower, where she posed for photos and videos with her son, Manolo, and niece, Claudia. The "America's Got Talent" judge wowed in a strapless red-and-white ensemble and later sported a patterned pink frock while getting a kiss from Joe.