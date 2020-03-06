Also available on the nbc app

Sofia Vergara is gearing up to be the newest member of the judge's table of "America's Got Talent," which will premiere its 15th season this summer. "I'm very excited, very nervous, because it's an important position to be a judge," she told Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall. You want to be a fair judge, and there's so many different talents, that, you know, you can't be an expert on everything!" Sofia said the final weeks filming "Modern Family" were emotional: "It was a whole month of everyone super either in bad moods or crying."

