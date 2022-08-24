Sofia Vergara just loves her "Modern Family." During Tuesday night's taping of "America's Got Talent," Sofia gushed over her former co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding, sharing, "It was amazing ... it was the perfect 'Modern Family' reunion because we have not seen each other since the last episode." Sofia also looked back at a throwback photo of herself and revealed why she wouldn't give her teen self any advice. "AGT" airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.

NR S2022 E0 1 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight