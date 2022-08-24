Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Sofia Vergara Gushes Over 'Modern Family' Reunion at Sarah Hyland's Wedding: 'It Was Perfect'

CLIP08/24/22

Sofia Vergara just loves her "Modern Family." During Tuesday night's taping of "America's Got Talent," Sofia gushed over her former co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding, sharing, "It was amazing ... it was the perfect 'Modern Family' reunion because we have not seen each other since the last episode." Sofia also looked back at a throwback photo of herself and revealed why she wouldn't give her teen self any advice. "AGT" airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.

NRS2022 E0 1 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sofia vergara, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.