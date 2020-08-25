Also available on the nbc app

Sofia Vergara just got the biggest surprise from her former "husband" Ed O’Neill! In an Access Hollywood exclusive sneak peek clip, the actress' "Modern Family" co-star virtually joined the set of "America's Got Talent" all the way from Hawaii to send his well wishes to the new judge! "How did you manage to get the dream job you have always wanted? Where you can sit there the entire time," he hilariously quipped. Watch "America's Got Talent" Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.

