Sofia Richie Posts Video Of Brushfire Threatening Celeb Homes Including Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine

A wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles putting the multimillion-dollar California homes of several A-list stars at risk. Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s still-under construction home was the nearest to the flames, but so far no structures have been destroyed. Sofia Richie and singer Cassie posted a terrifying images of a large plume of smoke. Robin Thicke’s wife April Love Geary also shared a video of smoke captioned, “Another fire.”

