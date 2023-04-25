Sofia Richie said "I do" to British music executive Elliot Grainge in a fairytale wedding extravaganza on the French riviera this past weekend! Proud dad Lionel Richie walked her down the aisle, and Sofia's sister Nicole Richie was also there for her sister's big day. Access Hollywood takes a look at the star-studded celebration, as well as another A-list nuptials that happened that same weekend: Simone Biles' wedding to Jonathan Owens!

