Main Content

Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Romantic Wedding: All The Details

CLIP04/24/23

Sofia Richie said "I do" to British music executive Elliot Grainge in a fairytale wedding extravaganza on the French riviera this past weekend! Proud dad Lionel Richie walked her down the aisle, and Sofia's sister Nicole Richie was also there for her sister's big day. Access Hollywood takes a look at the star-studded celebration, as well as another A-list nuptials that happened that same weekend: Simone Biles' wedding to Jonathan Owens!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: sofia richie, Elliot Grainge, Wedding, celebrity, entertainment news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.