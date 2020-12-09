Also available on the nbc app

Sofia Richie is standing by her support for Olivia Jade amid some criticism. The model shared a comment cheering on Olivia after the former University of Southern California student's bombshell appearance on "Red Table Talk," in which she broke her silence on the college admissions scandal. Sofia replied to clip with encouraging words for Olivia, writing, "Yes girl! Can't wait for what's ahead." When a commenter replied, "white privilege supporting white privilege," Sofia wrote back, "We are all human, who make human mistakes. Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone. Sending you love."

