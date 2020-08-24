Also available on the nbc app

Sofia Richie is ready to take off into a new chapter! The newly single model turned 22 on Aug. 24 and celebrated in style, kicking things off early over the weekend with a lavish outdoor dinner party alongside her famous family, including sister Nicole Richie and dad Lionel Richie. Sofia later too things next level and boarded a private jet with a crew of gal pals, brother Miles Richie and mom Diane Alexander, with the whole gang sporting custom T-shirts on Sofia's behalf. The birthday girl's glam getaway comes days after multiple reports that she and now-ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have called off their three-year romance for good. Sofia couldn't seem happier to be honoring a fresh start, captioning her b-day Instagram posts with the simple but straightforward caption: "22 feels good."

