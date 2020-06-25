Also available on the nbc app

"Descendants" star Sofia Carson is headlining her first Netflix movie, "Feel the Beat." The new underdog dance comedy already has fans demanding a sequel! The actress talked to Access Hollywood all about her new project, as well as her gratitude for her Disney Channel roots. "The role [of Evie in "Descendants"] changed my life in every way imaginable. I had the blessing or the privilege of being able to impact young girls in every corner of the world," she gushed. Sofia also gave Access the inside scoop on a few of her all-time favorite red carpet looks. "Feel the Beat" is available to stream on Netflix now.

Appearing: