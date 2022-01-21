Also available on the nbc app

Sofia Carson joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss her new music and other upcoming projects. The "Descendants" actress also remembered her late co-star, Cameron Boyce. She designed a custom denim jacket in honor of his birthday last May, “Cameron always wore a denim jacket. And all the proceeds went towards the foundation, so it was an honor. I adore him and his family. Libby and Victor, they're like family to us." Sofia's new single "Loud" is out now.

