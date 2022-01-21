Pregnant Rihanna Sparks Speculation About Sex Of Baby-To-Be While Browsing Baby Clothes At Target
CLIP 03/18/22
Main Content
Sofia Carson joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss her new music and other upcoming projects. The "Descendants" actress also remembered her late co-star, Cameron Boyce. She designed a custom denim jacket in honor of his birthday last May, “Cameron always wore a denim jacket. And all the proceeds went towards the foundation, so it was an honor. I adore him and his family. Libby and Victor, they're like family to us." Sofia's new single "Loud" is out now.