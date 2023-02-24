Main Content

Sofia Carson Raves Over Working With Diane Warren On Oscar-Nominated Song 'Applause'

Sofia Carson joined Access Daily's host Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about her Oscar-nominated song, "Applause," which was written by Diane Warren for the movie "Tell It Like a Woman." Sofia gushed over working with the music icon and revealed how she felt when she heard "Applause" scored a nominated for Best Song. Plus, the actress reminisced on her time playing the Evil Queen's daughter Evie in the hit Disney Channel franchise "Descendants." You can catch Sofia's interview on Access Daily Tuesday, Feb. 28.

